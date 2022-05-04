SPOILERS WWE NXT Level Up May 6, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of NXT 2.0 from the Performance Center. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Orlando, Florida witnessed the recordings of various matches for the new NXT Level Up program.

The company recorded three confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Fighters and teams like Ivy Nile, Dante Chen and Sarray were in action in front of the fans. It should be noted that the company could record more segments for the premiere of the episode next May 6 on WWE Network and Peacock.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



WWE NXT Level Up recordings May 3, 2022



– Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan.



– Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail.



– Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal.

