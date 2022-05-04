‘Spider-Man No way home’: Why Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone didn’t appear as Mary Jane

The participation of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the movie ‘Spider-Man No way home’, starring Tom Holland, made many of their followers excited because with this event they confirmed the spider-verse and brought back characters from their childhood. But, who we did not see in the film are the actresses Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. What were the reasons?

Why didn’t Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone appear in Spider-Man No way home?

Emma Stone She didn’t appear in Holland’s film because her character Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, making it impossible to return her to the multiverse. But in the last film of the arachnid superhero, you can see that Andrew saved MJ by referring to the tragic event with his girlfriend.

Regarding the actress Kirsten Dunst It is a slightly more difficult subject, because she could have been part of the film but the producers and directors decided not to summon her in order to respect the plot.

“When people see the movie they will understand. It’s because of the story. It was a great achievement for all of us, for Amy [Pascal, productora] and jon [Watts, director] and our writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school was not lost in the madness caused by his encounter with Doctor Strange. That could have easily happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an interview with The New York Times.

The creators of the film wanted Tom not to lose prominence with the story of the other Spiderman, so they decided not to include her in the cast, in addition to the fact that they should also give a story to the villains of the other sagas and their reasons for surviving. .