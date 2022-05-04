specialties with more and less free places

MIR 2022 applicants.

This Wednesday the allocation of MIR places for applicants with order number has been carried out 1,600-2,000 of the Medicine degree. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has delivered four places in this new assignment day, the fifth since the process began, so only 7 of the 35 vacancies offered for this call remain available. Besides, Cardiology has not managed to fill the quota in this new session and still has 8 places without an owner, 11 less than in the previous day.

So after that Dermatology and Plastic Surgery will deliver all their places in the first days of assignment, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery aspires to become the third specialty to complete the offer for this call, ‘unseating’ Cardiology, one of the areas traditionally most requested by the first candidates.

From Anesthesiology and Resuscitation 144 of the 395 vacancies offered are available, which corresponds to 36.5 percent of the total. Pediatric Surgery, which has 13 vacancies, is another of the specialties that could previously hang the ‘sold out’ sign. As to Ophthalmologywith an initial offer of 213 vacancies, only has 93 vacancies after five days.

On the other hand, Legal and Forensic Medicine, which aimed to be one of the great surprises of the call, has not been chosen by any doctor in this fifth session, so there are still four vacancies without an owner; 50 percent of the offer.

In addition, Neurology has 76 places still up for grabs, while there are 24 vacancies for Neurosurgery.

How many MIR 2022 places are left to be awarded?