Sommer Ray provokes reactions with a chikini and a tanned pose

At 25, the beautiful American model, sommer ray again caused a sensation on social networks after publishing a memorable photograph that left more than one open-mouthed, in which she got rid of grief and modeled very coquettishly under the sun’s rays while wearing a bikinazo that sparked sighs among her admirers.

Since her beginnings in the world of the web, the young content creator has been in charge of surprising Internet users with eye-catching and attractive content, which has become the favorite of users thanks to everything that she usually leaves visible on each of your updates.

Read also: Ana Cherí raises her leg and her chikini doesn’t let her breathe

Despite the fact that she has been absent from her digital platforms in recent days, the successful influencer reappeared on her Instagram profile to give her fans a smack and flaunt her perfect tan in front of the camera lens.

With his recent publication through his personal account on the social network of the camera, the popular internet celebrity caused all kinds of reactions by posing in the middle of nature with a beach outfit that immediately caught the eyes of his more than 26 million followers.

Despite her young age, Sommer knows how to paralyze everyone who sees her and with this image she proved it again, since she was seen modeling from the side with a two-piece swimsuit with animal print that allowed her to easily admire her worked anatomy.

Read also: As a bandit Ana Barbara in shorts with boots and bra as a beautiful empress

Posing in the thick of nature, Ray captured the attention of hundreds of thousands of users, who were delighted with the snapshot he shared on his Instagram reel, with which he captivated everyone by casting a seductive look straight into the camera lens. camera.

“I just want to live in a jungle”, was the message that the famous model born in Colorado He wrote in his publication, and also took the opportunity to announce the launch of his next collection of swimsuits and assured that his favorite is the one with zebra print.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp.



Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on