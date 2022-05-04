Signing with WWE is not always the best

Signing with WWE had been the goal of most wrestlers. Many grew up seeing their favorite fighters inside a WWE ring doing extraordinary things, but when the dream came true, for many it was more of a nightmare.

► Not all that glitters is gold

Signing with WWE is not just fulfilling a childhood dream. also represents the opportunity to earn a lot of money doing something you love. It is something wonderful and it is a reward for so many sacrifices. But it is very important to remember that money is not everything.

With WWE, making a lot of money is guaranteed, but it comes with a lot of cons. The first is the lack of job security. Most know that they can be fired out of the blue. There are also cases of people dissatisfied with their role in WWE, but when they ask to be released from their contracts, they are denied. The case of Roderick Strong is the most recent.

Signing with WWE takes away a lot of the creativity that you can have, and instead you have to pay attention —yes or yes— to everything that WWE —and mainly Vince McMahon— wants from you. There are times when fighters and writers they have to think of ideas that make McMahon happy, and not to the fans of the product.

► The trend is changing

The trend of signing with WWE because it is the goal to follow is changing. The internet has given us the possibility of watching wrestling from different parts of the world. The growth in popularity of NJPW and the birth of AEW provide other options for the younger generation looking to become wrestlers. There is also the fact that it is possible to make a lot of money on the independent circuit.

Besides, as we mentioned before, WWE treats its fighters – and sees them – as disposable cards. The fact that he looks for athletes and not experienced fighters is also a problem.

WWE has no one to blame but itself. The company is to blame for losing that power of attraction towards young people.

WWE’s poor ratings in recent years in terms of young people and their disconnection with their current audience is another big reason why many people gravitate towards other companies. WWE no longer knows what people are looking for in wrestling.

WWE will continue to be the largest wrestling company in the world, but the fact that other companies are more interesting is largely WWE’s fault for allowing this door to open, especially considering the monopoly they have on the industry in the United States.