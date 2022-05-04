short natural curly hair on the set of the new movie

Zendaya is working on Luca Guadagnino’s next film and the images that testify to her radical transformation arrive right from the set of Changellers.

The style contest on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 she fought without Zendaya, who undoubtedly would have had a very good chance to excel over all present. The actress did not attend the gala this year, where in the past she has always stood out with impeccable and impressive looks, which she actually never fails to do at every event. It is no coincidence that the 25-year-old was awarded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which awarded her the Fashion Awards 2021: she is the fashion icon of the moment, the queen of the red carpets.

Because Zendaya wasn’t at the 2022 Met Gala

Zendaya has attended the Met Gala several times and this year his absence made itself felt. The first time, in 2015, she chose a short dress with a long train by Fausto Puglisi. The following year she instead turned to Michael Kors for a futuristic gold look. The 2017 outfit, signed by Dolce & Gabbana, was a riot of vibrancy and color, with flowers and parrots printed on the bodice and full skirt of the dress. In 2018 he dared to interpret Giovanna D’Arco on her red carpet, a similar armor made for her by Versace. Finally, in 2019 she enchanted everyone with a Tommy Hilfiger princess evening dress: she looked like Cinderella as soon as she stepped out of her enchanted carriage. Her absence was announced several weeks ago: the actress is very busy on the set of her new film. Directly from there come the photos that testify to her transformation in terms of hair look.

Zendaya’s new look

Just from Boston, from the set of the new film that the 25-year-old is working on, come the images that testify to her transformation. The actress is filming Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, in which she plays a tennis champion. Perhaps for the sake of the script she had to change her image of her and change hair look. She is by no means new to these head shots, which in reality she does not always for work reasons and not always in a radical way, but relying on wigs or maybe extensions. In the past we have really seen her with hair of all kinds: with braids, with afro-style hair, with hair of every color. Her new haircut, worn naturally curly, comes just above her shoulders. It is a brown bob with lighter reflections that gives it a particularly jaunty and young air.