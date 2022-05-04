SEÑORÍO AND ELEGANCE: His Liverpool came back and advanced to the Champions League final, but Klopp dedicated this special message to Villarreal￼

His team, his Liverpool, advanced to the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final after winning both games against Villarreal. Despite the fact that the victory ended up being resounding (a solid victory at Anfield and an exciting comeback at the La Cerámica Stadium), Jürgen Klopp did not want to fail to highlight Villarreal’s work.

Before focusing on the fantastic reaction of his team, the German coach praised the atmosphere in the yellow building, the local collective work, Unai Emery’s approach, the fans and his tremendous start to the semi-final second leg. In the first 45 minutes of Chapter II, The Yellow Submarine he didn’t let them play their football. They were brave, aggressive and, in addition, the dressing room goal came from an adult.

KLOPP RECOGNIZED AND CONGRATULATED VILLARREAL

“We knew from before that this kind of thing could happen. This is life too: how do you react when things aren’t going your way? Receiving a goal after 2 or 3 minutes is obviously the opposite of what you want. I respect Villarreal, the stadium, the team, the coach… what they put together was incredible. They put us under pressure. Hand in hand all over the pitch, we weren’t able to play football, we weren’t able to have the momentum back”.

The fans thank their players for their efforts. They return the applause for having left their voice for more than 90 minutes. 💛 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗔 💛#UCL pic.twitter.com/TKCdGxLruK – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 3, 2022

THE NETWORK REACTION IN SPAIN

“I told the guys: ‘They have the momentum, but they don’t take it over; with a situation we can return. We have to play in the right spaces, we have to force ourselves to start playing football’. And all of a sudden we broke lines, we found Naby (Keita), we found Trent indoors, we were more flexible. We came back to the match, we scored goals and we made it possible”. declared the German coach, in an interview for BT Sports.

Undefeated data. Only AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (13) have more UEFA Champions League titles than Liverpool (6). dream of The seventh.

Did you know…? Jürgen Klopp has reached 4 European Cup finals. in his career: 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2022. No DT surpasses him in this area. He equaled the mark of Lippi, Sir Alex Ferguson, Ancelotti and Miguel Muñoz.