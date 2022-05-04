Selena Gomez: No hard feelings! Hailey Bieber subtly shows her support for Selena Gomez | Present

From what we will share with you below, everything seems to indicate that things will finally be clear when it comes to showing that between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gómez there is no rancor.

And it is that there have been several actions that Justin Bieber’s wife has taken that make it clear how she feels about the work that Selena does, for example, what she did after Elle magazine will publish a photo of the singer on the cover of its September issue last week and the model will show her support by liking the publication.

You can also read: Is Hailey Bieber pregnant? This is what we know



This has not been the only thing, because in March Hailey liked a photo of Selena doing a Vogue Coveralso gave a thumbs up to the photo where he was celebrating the release of his rare singles in 2019, in addition to putting a heart to the snapshot where the interpreter of ‘Lose You to Love Me’ getting ready for the American Music Awards.

Although the above are “positive” actions, the truth is that at the time Selena premiered her song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ speculation was generated about Hailey’s reaction, and that is that some social network users claimed that she had launched a hint by posting a photo of the song by Summer Walker I’ll Kill You.

Maybe you are interested: Justin Bieber premieres video with Hailey as the protagonist



In this regard, Hailey made it clear that the interpretations that had been made after the publication she shared were not related to Selena’s success, in fact, she said it was “nonsense” and “complete sh*t”.

Given that, Selena also seemed to respond to those rumors during an Instagram Live. “I am very grateful for the response to the song. However, I will never tolerate women hurting other women,” said at that time. “So please be nice to everyone.”

During a 2019 interview with British Vogue, Hailey discussed the “toxicity” that can come with social media.

We recommend you: Hailey Baldwin will sue the surgeon who exposed her surgeries

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people create fake dramas between women and try to play women against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic. I think that has to change and that has to end”said.

And then added: “I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all this stuff, let’s get on with things. Let’s not give people a reason to fan the fire and create drama and be rude to each other.

You can also read: Justin Bieber confesses to having been unfaithful to Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin