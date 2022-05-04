Selena Gomez invites Camila Cabello to her podcast to talk about her mental health | Big Bang

Selena Gomez He is very aware of the importance of mental health and the damage it can cause in people and in oneself if it is not taken care of well. Therefore, she is immersed in a project called Wondermind, a psychological support platform in which it is committed to providing information and tools in relation to this topic for all those who access it. In addition, it has a podcast where he also talks about things related to this issue. The artist is clear about what she wants with this idea and that is for people to feel heard and understood.

In the May edition, she had the opportunity to interview her friend and colleague, Camila Hairwho has spoken openly about his mental health after releasing his third album, Family. The Cuban sees it as very important to deal clearly with this topic, despite the fact that before going to therapy she was very afraid to talk about it because, above all, of the stigma that surrounds everything related to psychology.

Camila Cabello told how the anxiety she has suffered for years leaves her paralyzed, with a tension in which she felt that she was tied down and could not move. Therefore, she decided to go to a psychologist to go to therapy and to help her get the necessary tools to control this problem. “The fact that you are in therapy does not mean that something is wrong with you and not with other people”said in Wondermind. He considers that the stigma that exists regarding this issue comes, above all, from the older generations. “The stigma of saying you need help is something that frustrates me.”

He also talked about the worst thing for your mental health is pretending that everything is fine and that one of his therapist’s advice is that he has to tell the truth, even if this makes him more vulnerable, because it is good to talk about it. In several interviews, Camila Cabello has confessed that before the pandemic it was not at its best psychologically speaking. However, after going to therapy she has improved a lot and has managed to feel better about herself.

For her part, Selena Gomez takes advantage of all platforms to launch vindictive and direct messages. Although she does not use social media, lately she has been very active on TikTok where she has posted a video saying: “I don’t care about my weight because people are going to complain anyway. If I am very thin or if I am fatter. I am perfect as I am”. A message highly applauded by her followers in which she shows how aware she is of the damage that negative comments can do on social networks because she has also suffered them.

The importance of mental health in artists

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello aren’t the only artists who are open about their mental health. In recent months, dozens of singers have addressed this issue, making it clear that despite being very successful professionally, they can also be bad about themselves and have disorders related to mental health.

The last one who told how he felt was Shawn Mendez. He published a text on his social networks in which he expressed that he was not going through his best moment. “I am afraid that if people know and see the truth they will think worse about me. That they can get bored of me. So in those moments when I feel the worst, I play a part or I hide”. He wants to expose himself to the world as it is, but the fear of what people think of him is something that affects him. Despite this, he ended his message positively and wanting to help someone after telling his situation.

Justin Bieber He is also another artist who has dealt with mental health by helping his fans and his tour team. joined the platform BetterHelp to provide free sessions of therapy to their technicians and other staff who accompany you in Justice World Tour. In addition, it will also give a free month of these queries to your fans, who can use them for themselves or for someone they know. A very nice initiative in which it is seen that the singer cares about this issue, treating it as a priority.