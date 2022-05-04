Selena Gomez has not attended the Met Gala since 2018

This is the strange theory that has gained strength in social networks after fans realized the absence of Selena Gomez in this super glamorous event and it turns out that Selena actually chose not to return to New York City where the series Only Murders On the Building is filmed, despite being one of the most anticipated guests at the glamor night.

Selena’s absence ended up disappointing fans, because the last time she Selena Gomez was seen at this event in 2018, a night that she described as her greatest beauty disaster of all time, because precisely for this occasion they placed a tanning lotion on her skin that darkened as time went by increasingly.

Reason for which he became the protagonist of one of the most popular memes of said event. Leaving this aside and going back to 2022, people are wondering why Selena Gomez decided to skip this fabulous event despite being one of the most anticipated artists by fans.

Some somewhat ill-intentioned people began to put out a strange theory on social networks, which quickly gained strength, where it was ensured that Selena simply did not want to run into haley bieber in said event, because since Justin and Hailey became husband and wife, apparently both Justin and his wife, like Selena herself, have been careful not to bump into each other at any event.

This is quite strange because everything takes place in the same social circle, it should be clarified that it is true that those involved have not been seen together on a red carpet, however, is it really the reason why Selena did not attend the event ?, the reality is that no, although it is true that Selena’s absence was a great loss for this event, the truth is that it should not be surprising since Selena is currently filming season 3 of her reality show “Selena Plus Chef” cooking show, which has been filming for the past two weeks on the West Coast.

This makes it quite possible that Selena did not have the time to fly quickly to New York and then return to record her show again, and Gomez was seen riding a horse and enjoying with her family during precisely the same weekend, choosing to spend its time as far away from the streets of Manhattan.