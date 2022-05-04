See Doctor Strange in Iron Man Armor in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In another dimension we would have seen Doctor Strange in the Iron Man suit in Avengers: Infinity War, but in ours it never happened, although it was about to happen. In fact the screenwriters of the film, Christopher Marcus Y Stephen McFeely they came to show a photo during a viewing to celebrate the anniversary of the premiere of this and Avengers: Endgame.

This is a behind-the-scenes photo of benedict cumberbatch which apparently occurred during the sequences with Doctor Strange, Tony Stark and Peter Parker inside the Q-ship. In the photo you can see the superhero in the Iron Man armor.

Both writers explained that they decided to cut the scene inside the Q-ship because “it was just too long,” but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t spectacular. In the final cut of the film, Cumberbatch’s character is rescued, but we never see him in the Stark-designed armor.

Due to some of the details that we can see in the image, it is one of the armors based on nanotechnology that Tony Stark himself uses throughout the film. Perhaps the goal was to protect Doctor Strange, in the same way that he protects Peter Parker and his new Spider-Man suit.

Doctor Strange with the Iron Man armor and Tony Stark with the Cloak of Levitation?

A few weeks before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, photos and videos of Robert Downey Jr wearing the Cloak of Levitation from Doctor Strange surfaced. Initially all kinds of theories were fired but with the days the general consensus is that they were simply joking on the set during the recordings of the film.

But after the revelation of an image of Doctor Strange with the Iron Man armor, it is impossible not to speculate that there was actually a scene where this happened, but they decided to remove it from the final edition of the film.

Avengers: Infinity War It ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films in history, grossing over two billion dollars worldwide. Later Avengers: Endgame became number one, with 2,700 million dollars at the box office worldwide, even surpassing Avatar. But after a revival in China, the latter regained first place.



