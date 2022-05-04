Scenes with Amber Heard removed from ‘Aquaman 2’

Although it is not a fact, there is an initiative made through the Change.org portal to fire the actress from the film, which already exceeds three million signers. This initiative, which has been promoted in large part by the followers of Johnny Depp, claims Warner’s decision that took the same measure towards the actor, whom he separated from fantastic animalsthe Harry Potter prequel saga where he played the evil Grindelwald.

Depp’s fans have spoken out after the defamation trial facing the ex-partner, in which positions regarding simultaneous mistreatment have been leaked.

With less participation from Mera, or perhaps even without any, the only thing confirmed is that the film directed by James Wan has postponed its premiere. Originally scheduled for release on December 16 this year, the studio decided to delay the release to March 17 next year, which will prevent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom faces at the box office the sequel to Avatar.

Together with Momoa and Heard, they complete the cast of Aquaman 2, They are: Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman will also return as Thomas Curry and Reina Atlanna, the protagonist’s parents.