Santi Mina, from Celta, sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexual abuse

Celta, for its part, decided “in a precautionary manner” to “provisionally” remove striker Santi Mina from first team training, after being convicted of sexual abuse.

The Spanish striker Celta Santi Mina He was sentenced to four years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse of a woman, which occurred on June 18, 2017 in Mojácar (Almería).

The Court of Almería absolves in its sentence the attacker of the whole of the Chacho Coudet of the crime of sexual assault and exempts from any criminal responsibility his friend, and also a footballer, David Goldar.

The court presided over by the magistrate Tarsila Martinez acquits Mina of the crime of sexual assault for which the prosecutor requested eight years in prison and the private prosecution requested nine and a half years in prison, convicting him of a crime of sexual abuse for which he also imposes a 500-meter restraining order on him. of the victim for 12 years and the payment of compensation of 50,000 euros.

For its part, David Goldar He was acquitted of the crime of sexual assault charged only by the private prosecution, since the Prosecutor’s Office has not acted against him in the case, for which he also faced nine and a half years in prison.

The facts, according to the writing of the prosecution, occurred in the early hours of June 18, 2017, when Santi Mina took advantage of his friend David Goldar He had gone with a woman to the caravan he had parked near a nightclub in Mojácar (Almería) to enter the vehicle and sexually abuse her.

defense of Santi Mina announced that he will appeal the sentence considering that it is not “adjusted to law”.

“Considering the same not adjusted to law and with important errors in the assessment of the tests carried out and therefore of the events that occurred, (Mina’s legal representation) will proceed to file the corresponding appeal in the coming days,” they have stated. in a statement sent to EFE.

The soccer player’s lawyer Fatima Magdalena Rodriguezmaintained during the last session of the hearing that the Celta player had the consent “at all times” of the woman who had denounced him for an alleged sexual assault and that, “in the worst case”, there was a ” error” by you in this consent.

“If there was no consent, as the complainant affirms, of course, without a doubt, she did not know how to transmit it. Then, there was an error regarding the consent (…) It incurred a type error and this destroys the intent and the subjective typicity. If the intent and subjective typicity are destroyed, it should lead to acquittal, ”she said.

The presiding entity Carlos Mourino respects “the right” of defense of the player, but points out in his statement that he is obliged to take measures against those facts that “notoriously undermine the image of the club and directly attack its values”, showing once again his “absolute rejection” of the crime defined in the judicial resolution.

Therefore, the Celtic decided to open a “disciplinary file” on the player to “clarify his job responsibilities” in view of this resolution.

The Chacho Coudet It remains, therefore, without one of its fundamental pieces in the attack this season; Santi Mina He participated in 33 of the 34 league games -30 of them as a starter-, he is the team’s second top scorer with 7 goals -after Iago Aspas (15)- and the fourth with the most assists (3).