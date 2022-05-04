Romina Malaspina showed the wild outfit she wore the day she met Megan Fox







Roman Malaspina became famous for entering the house of Big Brother and since he left reality show, did not stop working. The first thing she did was get on the boards to make theater season in his Mar del Plata native and although it was successful, it was not what she expected.

Once the summer was over, the first thing he did was make certain cosmetic touch-ups that he had been postponing and was more than satisfied with the results.

After a few days of care, she went on a trip to a paradisiacal beach in Brazil with her friend sasha ferro where photos were taken to the limit of censorship.

Back in Buenos Aires, he was offered a unique opportunity to host a cable channel newscast and although he enjoyed it at first, in a short time he realized that journalism was not his thing and he abandoned it.

This caused him to lose his mood, but he soon regained his strength ande launched as a singer and DJ. Although his first presentations were more than auspicious, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to stop everything and only last summer in east end he was able to shine with his sets.

Romina was almost always alone until she appeared a mysterious man who gave her a diamond ring for Valentine’s Day and then accompanied her dubai to participate in an important event cryptocurrencies.

Once back in Buenos Aires again with the sister of Lionel Ferro He went to Miami, where he took shocking photos that went viral in Instagram.

Romina Malaspina was excited in her networks for having met none other than the actress at the Hotel Faena Megan fox And how could it be otherwise, he exposed his wild outfit to the delight of his followers.