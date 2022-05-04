Rome-Leicester, in the capital stop on buses and trams from 10pm to 2am

Bad news for those who will have to go to the Olympic Stadium without private vehicle, but also for motorists who will see the possibility of finding parking near the plant reduced. Atac on its own page Facebookannounced that on the occasion of the match of Conference League between Rome and Leicester scheduled Thursday 5th May at 21 the Rome police headquarters has prepared the suspension of the surface public transport service in the time slot 22-2 . In particular, the bus and tram lines that cross or terminate in the Ztl of the Center will make the last departures from the terminus at 10 pm, while the night bus lines will start at 2 am.

Rome-Leicester: suspended buses and trams

However, the post is keen to clarify that the measure could vary according to the provisions of the authorities, urging users to stay informed through official channels. However, the news cannot help but arouse concerns in who tomorrow will go to the stadium to see the game. In fact, the plant can only be reached by surface vehicles and it is likely that many will give up the outward journey to resort to a car or a moped. These, in addition to causing a greater pollutionwill further clog the traffic and they will create a real one parking hunt, in itself difficult to find near the stadium. Without forgetting that, should Roma gain access to the final, thenoise pollution caused by the “trumpets” of the horns would multiply dramatically.

