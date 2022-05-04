Rocket Lab retrieves the Electron rocket with a helicopter (and then drops it over the sea)

Photo : Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has tried to make history, and almost succeeded. The aerospace company launched an Electron rocket from its facility in New Zealand on Monday. After it successfully deployed 34 satellites into orbit, a helicopter retrieved the propellant in flight but had to drop it.

The ‘There And Back Again’ mission was a good start in Rocket Lab’s rocket reuse plans, which deemed the maneuver a success.

The first stage of the Electron deployed its parachute as planned, and the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter managed to catch it at an altitude of 2 km. However, the pilot of the helicopter noticed “load characteristics” that Rocket Lab had not experienced during its tests, so it decided to release the propellant for its splashdown 278 km from the coast of New Zealand.

The rocket stage fell over the Pacific cushioned by the parachute, and was successfully recovered by the Seaworker ship. Peter Beck, the founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, posted a photo on Twitter to show that the little launcher’s heat shield had done its job for him during his full-speed reentry.

“Bringing a rocket out of space and catching it with a helicopter is a kind of supersonic ballet,” Beck said. “A lot of factors have to align and a lot of systems have to work together seamlessly, which is why I am incredibly proud of the stellar efforts of our Recovery Team and all of our engineers who made this mission and our first capture such a success. success. We will now study the stage and determine what changes we might want to make to the system and procedures for the next capture of the helicopter on a new flight.”

Rocket Lab’s 26th mission departed from Platform A at Launch Complex 1 of the Californian company on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. The Electron rocket deployed 34 small satellites from clients such as Alba Orbital, Astrix Astronautics, Aurora Propulsion Technologies and E-Space, among others. The insertion was made in a sun-synchronous orbit.

Following this mission, Rocket Lab has successfully deployed a total of 146 satellites using the Electron microlauncher. It is the second most launched American rocket in recent years after SpaceX’s Falcon 9, and now it could follow in its footsteps with the reuse of its first stage.

The Sikorsky S-92 helicopter is typically used for search and rescue operations, as well as transporting oil and fuel. The first stage of the Electron returns to Earth at 8,300 km/h, opening its parachute at 13.4 km altitude to reduce its speed to a manageable 35.4 km/h. The helicopter has been modified to hook onto the parachute cords with a hook, and later drop the rocket on the ship what Rocket Lab moves to the site of reentry . The first part of the process is already over, and we have no doubt that that the next attempt will be a complete success .