Roblox down LIVE: Thousands are demanding to know what caused the outage and when the game will go live

How to make a Roblox game (4/4)

7. Add hyphen to a part

For this section, you will need to become more familiar with scripting.

The programming language used for Roblox is Lua, so you would have to learn it to successfully write and create more actions in your game.

For add Dash to a part, hover over it in the Workspace section, click the + icon, and then choose Dash.

Lua is very easy to learn compared to other programming languages, so don’t stop creating your own game just because you are not familiar with programming languages.

Find a guide online on how to script with Lua, and you’ll be creating games on Roblox in no time.

8. Build your game

Now that you know the basics of creating a game in Roblox, and perhaps learned how to code in Lua as well, you can start assembling your game.

Use the simple tips you learned earlier and remember that creativity is the key.

So even if you know a line from the Lua script, you still have the power to create a fun and dynamic game, you just have to think outside the box.

9. Publish your game

Click the Publish button to publish your game and have others play it too.

It will show you a new menu and then click Create New Game.

From there, you can name your game, give it a description, assign it a genre, and also mark which devices it plays best on.