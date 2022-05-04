Rihanna at the MET Gala 2022, in marble goddess

Great moments were lived in the MET Gala 2022 and although we would have liked to see Rihanna triumphing on the red carpet as in previous years, it did have an important presence in the corridors of the museum, read on to find out what it is about!

Rihanna has shown that you can reinvent yourself during pregnancy by wearing incredible outfits wherever you go, therefore, having attended the MET Gala 2022would have impressed us with an ideal dress with the theme of the event and would surely reveal her baby bump. Although she was not present, she did have a very special appearance.

There are no limits with this garment! Instagram

Although he was not in person, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York He dedicated a statue to her as a tribute, which is carved in marble highlighting her pregnant silhouette. The sculpture is located in the Greco-Roman gallery of the museum and is called Irene, the personification of Peace.

Through their social networks, Rihanna He uploaded the video where his sculpture is seen and wrote: ‘I have closed the MET in marble! What is more golden than that? Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historical tribute.’

Let’s remember that the last time we saw the singer at the MET Gala was last year next to her partner ASAP Rocky and for that occasion she wore an extravagant black look from Balenciaga.