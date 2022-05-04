Reggie speaks out on recent contractor accusations against Nintendo

We bring new and interesting statements from Reggie Fils-Aime. Remember that it is indeed the former president of Nintendo of America, who has now confirmed news.

On this occasion, the information focuses on the recent accusations of bad practices in relation to the labor freedom within Nintendo. These have been repeated in reports by outlets such as IGN and Kotaku.

Now, Reggie has spoken on this subject, stating the following:

I’ve been retired from Nintendo of America for three years now, and I can’t comment on what’s going on inside the company today. What I can say is that while I was there, we routinely hired [empleados por contrato] as permanent employees. We did it repeatedly. And interestingly enough, if you look at a number of well-known personalities within Nintendo of America, many of them started out as contract employees 10, 15, 20 years ago. Therefore, it has always been a positive part of the culture to hire the best hired employees in the company. So I’ve read the same stories, this split between contract and full-time employee. All I can say is that it’s not at all the culture I left behind when I retired from Nintendo.

