Reggie comments on how he disliked the Game Boy Micro

Here come new and interesting statements from Reggie Fils-Aime. Remember that it is indeed the former president of Nintendo of America, who has now confirmed news.

In this case, we have been able to read comments about the mythical GameboyMicro. He has stated that he was not satisfied with the idea, as you can see for yourselves:

From my perspective, the Game Boy Micro concept was not a good idea. The hardware was exceptionally small. Not only were the control buttons difficult for any reasonably sized adult to manipulate, but the screen was also small. This went against current consumer electronics trends of making larger screens. But the development of this hardware had continued and now we were forced to release the console. ‘We should have talked about this a long time ago,’ I told them [a los compañeros ejecutivos de NOA] Don James and Mike Fukuda. We should all have agreed that this product would be a distraction for us in our market and not introduce it here or cancel it as a global project. Working together we could have had a different result’. My goal was not to reprimand them, at that time we were partners. It was to identify that we were operating wrongly and this made us ineffective in managing projects coming from NCL [Japón]. The lesson: Company leadership needed constant communication about our priorities. As president, my solution was to institute weekly executive leadership team meetings to review key priorities and our progress against them.

