‘Red Rocket’ – Another Unforgettable Summer

‘Red Rocket’ has a lot in common with ‘The Florida Project’; not by chance, it is the new film from the director of ‘The Florida Project’, Sean Baker. Another unforgettable summer that this time is not starring a 6-year-old girl, but a 17-year-old girl. She is Suzanna Son, she seems the most direct possible competition that Emma Stone may have and they will surely fall in love with her as Mikey does. Saber, the real protagonist of this bloody story.

According to the official synopsis, that of a disgraced porn star who returns to his hometown in Texas, where nobody wants him back. The “why” comes to be the two-odd hours that, in essence, this kind of ‘Diamonds in the rough’ lasts, served with black humor in which a great Simon Rex plays the role of Adam Sandler: Another charismatic narcissistic cheeky who makes us forget that we knew him for having appeared in three installments of ‘Scary Movie’.

In practice, ‘Red Rocket’ is the portrait of a character, the so-called Mikey Saber, an asshole as egotistical as he is adorable, capable of anything to achieve what he sets out to do, which is nothing more than getting away with it and living a fucking life. mother. The kind of hustlers that, like Howard Ratner, we know will never succeed for one simple reason: himself. Not only because he is his own enemy, but also because he will never set the ceiling low enough to reach it.

‘Red Rocket’ is a costumbrista tragicomedy that surprises by the warm elegance with which Sean Baker faces his crude realism. We are in 2016, and what is in the background, as happens in ‘Kill them softly’, is clearly a country in crisis. However, Baker does not let this misery engulf characters who have no choice but to survive. The crisis is not so much that of a country as that of a population abandoned to its fate for mere and self-interested practical convenience.

And this Mikey Saber doesn’t want to survive, he wants to live. Even if this means bumping into reality, over and over again. A reality that through ‘Red Rocket’ comes to life with a dirty naturalness that feels brutally honest. A shitty ideal world in which there is always room for optimism because, to understand each other, in this irresponsible comedy even in Trump’s (deep) America we will continue to be alive until we are dead.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



