Price of the dollar today May 3, peso advances 21 cents

Today, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2854 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 21.92 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.2727 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

While the currency markets wait for the Fed’s statement in the US, the US dollar loses ground that the local currency takes advantage of to obtain profits and get a better position.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, other relevant economic data include inflation in the European Union at a monthly rate of 1.1% and at 36.8% in annual comparison. In Hong Kong, the first quarter of 2022 closed with a contraction of 4% of GDP and in the United States, job vacancies registered a new record of 11.55 million jobs.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2727 – Sell: $20.2727

: Buy $20.2727 – Sell: $20.2727 HSBC : Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.74

: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.74 Banamex : Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.75

: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.75 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.86 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.86 – Sale: $20.65 IXE: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.59

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.90 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7804 – Sale: $20.7909

Purchase: $19.7804 – Sale: $20.7909 Banregio: Purchase: $19.32 – Sale: $21.09

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 37,603.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens the session in positive

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.35 pesos, for $25.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.