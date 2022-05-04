photos with Jennifer Garner

With the wedding in sight, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s family is getting bigger and bigger. Luckily, members of both former respective tribes seem to get along pretty well. This is the case of the shots that portray Emme Muniz (daughter of Jennifer Lopez in 2008 from her marriage to Marc Anthony with her twin Maximillian) along with Jennifer Garner, former wife of Ben Affleck. Getting stuck in squiggles between relationships is complex, so let’s let the facts speak for themselves.

Emme Muniz and Jennifer Garner were spotted together at a school event which took place on Monday 2 May, as reported by the magazine HollywoodLife. Together with them were the children of the actress and Ben Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The group created a beautiful day of bonding to each other as they walked together across the schoolyard. There was also a time when Violet hugged her future half-sisterplacing his arm on Emme’s back in a warm gesture.

But what does Jennifer Garner really think of the Bennifer’s engagement and this new extended family? According to a source close to the actress a Entertainment Tonight: “Jen Garner and Ben get along well. She is understanding and supports Jen and Ben’s relationship. He knows that Ben is doing well and ultimately, he only wants the best for the kids, that things are smooth and hassle-free. He wants everyone to be happy and healthy and his children are always the priority. Everyone feels good at this point and looks to the future. “

The future of the Bennifer includes, in addition to marriage, a large villa where they can all live together with their respective children. The couple desperately searches for a home in the Bel-Air neighborhood, with some very specific requirements. The breathtaking mansion that will house both Bennifer’s children must have: 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, irefined interiors with attention to the smallest details, between fireplaces and wood paneling. A rustic-chic look with a swimming pool and direct views of the hills. At least this is the identikit of the first villa that the couple thought of buying, but we have reason to believe that the two will not be satisfied with anything less.

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme Muniz Bellocqimages / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

