Pete Davidson premieres tattoo: inspired by Kim Kardashian and her children? | Famous
Pete Davidson has had several tattoos to honor the love he feels for Kim Kardashian, so the last one would be inspired by what she loves most: her children.
Kim and the comedian were photographed this weekend leaving the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles and it was revealed that he has a new tattoo on his neck.
According to Page Six, Davidson embodied the letters ‘KNSCP’, so social network users immediately assured that they could be the initials of the socialite and her children.
The most popular of the Kardashian Jenner sisters has four children, the result of her relationship with Kanye West: North, eight years old, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, only two.
Pete Davidson’s new tattoo was photographed before he and the Kardashians star made their red carpet debut as a couple on April 30.
Pete Davidson is ‘great’ with Kim Kardashian’s kids
Earlier this month, US Weekly reported that, according to an “exclusive source,” Pete Davidson has an excellent relationship with all four of Kim Kardashian’s children.
“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids. He’s a big kid and he makes them laugh,” the insider said.
For its part, HollywoodLife reported that Davidson feels “comfortable” with the little ones, with whom he has already gone out alone, that is, without the socialite or someone from his famous family accompanying them.
“When they started dating, Kim wasn’t sure what to expect as far as how Pete would act around their kids. She knows four kids can be a lot for anyone, especially someone who doesn’t have kids of their own, but he really is a big kid.” So it’s completely natural with the kids, which has been a huge relief for her,” a source told the outlet.
This insider also said that the comedian has talked to Kim about having children of his own one day, so he doesn’t feel awkward around North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and is already fond of them.
Kim Kardashian revealed that Pete Davidson has tattoos in her honor
Last March, Kim Kardashian attended ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and announced that her famous boyfriend has “some tattoos” in his honor and even a mark with his name on his chest.
The businesswoman and reality TV star revealed that Pete had “a little over” three tattoos on her at the time, one of which was her absolute favorite.
“I think my favorite, it says here [señalando su clavícula]: ‘My girl is a lawyer,’ and that’s very cute,” he said.
On her relationship with the comedian, which began around October 2021, Kim said that she found happiness by his side and that “it feels so good”, so she wants to hold on to it “forever”.