options you can try to recover a deleted photo

WhatsApp is a messaging app that has become the favorite tool of many users and is that in this modern age the communication and connectivity they cannot be lost, no matter the distance involved.

Their functions They are renewed as their use becomes so daily, but with this also come errors of use, accidents and inconveniences, such as mistakenly delete a photo, something that can be very frustrating, especially when we think that there is no turning back and no way to get her back.

Fortunately, there are several tricks you can try if this scenario happens to you. First, if you just deleted the image that was recently sent to you, you can download the image again by tap the download button again.

On the other hand, it is likely that if more time has passed, the web version will still have it available. Enter to whatsapp web, whether on your computer, tablet or mobile device, log in with the QR code and search for the image in question in the chat where you had it.

Another option is to go to the section of Gallery of images of your cell phone, clicking on the WhatsApp images album, which is where all the images you send or receive in the application are stored.

Also remember that the possibility of finding a deleted image depends on how long it has been since you deleted it. In many cell phones, for example, you can also search in the Trash, especially if the function of removing photos from there after 30 days is selected, that is, they stay there for almost a month, so you have that time to ‘restore’ the image and return it to the gallery.

On the other hand, you could try to recover via the WhatsApp backup. First, you need to make sure have this function active. You can see or activate it in any case in: Settings> Chats> Backup.

Make sure the latest backup stored in Google Drive was made after you received the photo. You can see the date in the WhatsApp configuration options, in Chats. You can then restore the backup.

One more solution is connect your android phone to computer and find the WhatsApp file folder. Right there also, you enter ‘WhatsApp’ and then ‘Databases’, the folder that contains local backups. From there you can also restore the backup and then reinstall the messaging application, without an internet connection, so that the one saved in Google Drive is not loaded.

Finally, you can search third party solutionsthat is, other applications, such as WhatsRemoved++ and WAMR, which you can find for discard in the play storeand that allow you to recover deleted messages, including photos.