Opinion: The unbearable wave of memes about the trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard







There is a messy world out there. We all know this, of course, but every now and then we get a reminder of the messiness of things, so spectacular that it cannot be ignored. A recent example is the rain of memes about the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard.

It is, perhaps, a criticism of how firmly I have failed to keep my finger on the pulse of digital culture, but I didn’t see it coming. When I read about the case before the trial began, even when I first traveled to the Fairfax County Courthouse to witness the trial, I didn’t think it would come to this. Call it naivety, but I didn’t think one of the most high-profile domestic violence trials of our era would be narrated through TikTok videos, cut up into sound bites, and overlaid with songs. I didn’t think people would laugh at any of that.

Spend about ten minutes on TikTok (or YouTube, or Instagram or Twitter) and you’ll see how wrong I was. Head over to YouTube today for a casual browse and the algorithm might, like it did for me, show you a video with a title that focuses on Heard’s supposedly “EPIC” reaction to Depp’s testimony. On twitter, circulate a clip of Depp laughing out loud as a witness is asked whether or not he saw the actor’s genitals on a particular occasion, a video clip complete with cheesy music and flippant subtitles, of course. An nauseating meme suggesting that Heard is playing the “victim card” is also making the rounds.

And then there’s TikTok. TikTok is where the fan culture part of the trial has sprouted in earnest. There, you’ll find a mix of relatively basic fan content (such as a video of Depp arriving in court and hugging his lawyers, set to Tom Odell’s sentimental tune ‘Another Love’), reaction clips to various moments in the trial, and… other things. Some videos are so meta that describing them requires a complete unpacking of celebrity culture in 2022. For example, the clip of a fan reacting to one of Heard’s lawyers by lip-syncing to an audio clip telling him to keep Depp’s name “out of his fucking mouth,” itself a reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap in the face of Chris Rock during the Oscars in March of this year.

TikTok has promoted some really weird theories about the trial; many people have jokingly suggested that one of Heard’s lawyers might secretly be a Depp fan. Some of the videos in this category are darker: Depp’s followers tend to analyze every detail of Heard’s behavior and interpret it in the most negative way possible. In the universe of Depp vs Heard meme content, Heard has been criticized for “frantically” taking notes (a sign she’s “in a panic,” one social media user claimed), or donning glasses to see the evidence. when before he did not use them to see something else.

To top it off, there have been clearly stupid things, like a post that purported to show “the moment Heard realized she was going to prison.” This is a civil trial. Nobody is going to jail. Depp and Heard asked for damages (i.e. money), with Heard also asking for immunity from Depp’s claims. That is what is at stake here. This is not a criminal case, and it is useless, and deliberately misleading, to discuss it as if it were.

This is a libel lawsuit stemming from serious allegations of domestic abuse by both sides. Some people may believe that Depp should prevail, and others may believe that Heard should. I’ve been following the testimony for over three weeks and there have been incredibly heavy moments (as well as moments where I wish Judge Penney Azcarate would hold people to a higher standard of behavior, like when some of Depp’s supporters booed Heard as she left the court). The picture painted has been one of an incredibly toxic marriage. More than once, I have found it difficult to listen to evidence and testimony.

If anything, this online chaos has made me feel grateful that social media was not around during the infamous criminal trials of our time. Can you imagine the state of things if we had access to Twitter or TikTok when Ted Bundy, during his televised trial in 1979, married himself to his girlfriend while cross-examining her as a witness on the stand?

The process through which we digest other people’s torment and expel it in the form of memes is a complete void of empathy. This is a trial, not the Super Bowl or the Met Gala. A lot of people have big feelings about the topics that are discussed between Heard and Depp: that much is clear. But the current state of things leaves a lot to be desired.