Obi Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen and Moses Ingram reveal details

Facing Vader, even via zoom screen, is powerful. Especially after a long absence of 17 years. However, the 41-year-old actor, with an almost Zen energy, infects us with his calm and, at the same time, his visible emotion for this project.

How does it feel to play one of the most iconic characters in film history? What did you feel at the beginning and what do you feel now when you return?

It’s been wonderful, it’s one of the biggest honors I’ve had in my career and it’s one of the roles that matters most to me. Anakin came to shape my life in so many ways that it has been a total privilege; and now continuing his story after all this time is something very special to me.

You went to Canada to the countryside, bought a farm and decided to lead a more relaxed life and a more independent career from the world of Hollywood. How would you define this time in your life?

It was very necessary for me. I have always been very attracted to that environment. My parents had a farm, I have many memories of when I was a child and I went with them. I then spent quite a bit of time in the Skywalker Ranch When I made starwars, and I loved it too. I definitely had to explore that personal connection to the field and there was a moment when I felt it was time: I bought a piece of land and it is without a doubt one of the best decisions I have ever made. I need that closeness with nature and I try to be there as much as I can, my family is also there, so for me it is something very important.

In general, there is a lot of talk in the saga about the archetypal and psychoanalytic story of “beating the father”. Luke with Darth Vader, Anakin with Obi-Wan… Will the theme continue to be explored in the series?

It is one of the archetypes of starwars which works best. It has a lot to do with how george lucas he conceived these stories, all the mythology he put together and brought to life. He definitely resonates with so many people for the psychological reasons that make it up, simply because we learn about ourselves through these stories. The archetypes are something that are repeated, so yes, it will continue and be revealed.

How would you say the concept of masculinity has evolved in Star Wars?

Very good question. I would say that it is always evolving, but it also remains attached to its traditions. This story of growing up and becoming a man is very much in the essence of all the characters in star Wars, it could be said that everyone has the arc in which they find their masculinity, and that journey is also powerful and significant, because we identify with each other; through it we can understand our own growing experience.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is about different groups with different possibilities of truth, depending on whether you are Jedi, Inquisitor or Sith. How are those truths portrayed?

Interesting! There are groups and communities at stake, and each one has its own truth, and the incredible thing is that, depending on our experiences, we can analyze them from various angles: Darth Vader’s journey to the dark side and his attraction to it is written from a very empathetic way, because you understand his relationship with the Empire, where he is acting from and why he makes certain decisions. The Inquisitors were trained as Jedi and were also converted to the Empire’s side once the Republic fell. And the Jedi have quite a complex philosophy. They are obviously the heroes, but if you look at them from Anakin’s point of view, based on his experience, you can argue that the Jedi code is very flawed and highly questionable.

Another very popular archetype in Star Wars is that of the “Fallen Angel,” precisely represented by Anakin. Why do you think people admire him so much?

The concept of the doomed hero is something very attractive. I love to analyze the darkest aspects of life, and I don’t think I’m alone in this, it’s something we bring with us since we were born. Also, Anakin is a pretty complex character, which is why we still love him after he turns to the dark side. He is not black and white, as he might seem at first, and in the end he finds redemption; so it’s a perfect circle, an incredible arc of change, a very complete journey, so it’s hard not to connect with it.

The Dark Side of Moses Ingram

we met her at queen’s gambit (2020) as BFF’s Anya Taylor-Joy and from there, her life took a total turnaround that led her to work in Macbeth (2021) with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Sure, she was called to become Reeva, a villain who promises to be absolutely ruthless in the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Moses Ingram is aware of this quantum leap, which led her to train at the Jedi school to learn that the best is yet to come.

How has this incredible takeoff in your career been?

Many times I doubt myself, I demand more of myself, I feel that there is something that I am not doing well. I listen to other people’s resumes and I even wish it was mine, and it’s totally crazy because now I look back and I’m surprised. I would be lying if I say that queen’s gambit did not change my life, thousands of people saw it and thanks to that they called me to starwars. Working with Denzel and Fran was quite an experience, because you can have your highs and lows with people like that. They are barely getting to know you and you feel that you have known them all your life; I learned a lot from all of this.