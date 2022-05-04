No, the actor Dwayne Johnson, alias La Roca, has not died, as indicated by viral | Checker

A publication is circulating on Facebook reporting the alleged death of American actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’.

“Sad news. The world is in mourning following the tragic death of Hollywood artist Dwayne Johnson. This happened a few moments ago and people mourn the loss of him, ”reads a post from May 1, 2022.

The information is accompanied by a portrait of the actor and a black tie. Since its publication, it has been shared more than 2,400 times and has had more than 70,800 views. However, this is false.

The post about alleged death of Dwayne Johnson is a clickbait

The Facebook viral invites users to click on a link to see “all the details” of the actor’s alleged death. However, the link in the post redirects to a YouTube video from January 17, 2020 reporting on the death of Dwayne Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson. That is, it is a case of clickbait.

When did the father of ‘The Rock’ die? On January 15, 2020, the bill Official Twitter of WWE (World Wrestling Federation) reported the death of former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson.

The death of the member of the Hall of Fame was at the age of 75 years. He was a wrestler until 1991 and dedicated himself to training The Rock, who also became a WWE icon before starting his acting career.

There is no record of the alleged death of ‘The Rock’

We did a keyword search on Google in English and Spanish, and we did not find any reliable record that has reported on the death of the American actor.

On the contrary, we find that Dwayne Johnson has continued to be active on his official Instagram account. He posted a video on May 2, 2022, in which he appears driving his car. Furthermore, a day later, on May 3, he posted a promotional teaser for the new animated movie he will be participating in: “DC League Super Pets.”

Also, his last story was published hours before the publication of this article.

On the other hand, in the image that accompanies the publication it is read that the date of death was in 2021. That is, it is not current.

conclusion

The post claiming that actor Dwayne Jhonson passed away is false. It is a clickbait, since it invites users who see the post to visit a link that contains different and outdated information.

In addition, ‘La Roca’ has continued to publish stories on his social networks after his supposed death was announced.

