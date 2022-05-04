Nicolas Cage ready for Face/Off2, but what about John Travolta?

Nicolas Cage has shown interest in making the sequel to Face/Off, however before starting the recordings they have to resolve a great detail.

For some time the director adam wingard commented on his intentions to record the sequel to the film Face/Off, the mythical movie where John Travolta Y Nicolas Cage joined their talent with the director John Woo in 1997.

Although no big details about the production have been revealed, Wingard clarified that it will not be a remake of the original, but wants to make a sequel about the story. Besides, 2021 claimed to be in talks with Cage and Travolta to make the film a reality.

However, the only one of the protagonists who has spoken about it is Nicolas Cagewho showed all his desire to be able to participate in the second part of the film.

“There were some phone calls with Neal (Moritz), who I really enjoyed working with on the first Face to Face. He’s one of the real big Hollywood producers… And they’ve been making some calls. The other projects like ‘The Search,’ I mean, his priority was a TV show. God speed them up. But maybe Face to face, maybe.”

Maybe Nicholas is interested in joining the project, but for the film to work properly he has to participate John Travoltabut the actor has not yet commented on the matter, so it is expected that the director can convince him and manage to reunite the entire original cast.

Remember that in the original movie John Travolta played the FBI agent Sean Archerwho changes his face for the Terrorist Beaver Troywho played by Nicholas Cagein order to locate a bomb, however, Troy also transforms his face to resemble the agent and sabotage his plans.

It is possible that for the second part the characters will change their faces again, but until more information is available, one can only speculate about what will happen to the film.

