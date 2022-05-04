New Music Alert, discovering Jess

Her name is Jessica Lorusso but in art simply Jess. If you don’t know it, it’s Warner Music Italy’s new bet. The Milan artist is on all platforms with singles “Nothing” and “It doesn’t fit”, first two stages of a journey that sees her also involved with the theater and that now passes from the unpublished works made from the first lockdown onwards. “Since I was really little I have this desire and this determination to make music in my life as a job– he tells us in a remote interview- after school I immediately started with the theatrical world. With the pandemic I got the push, I found myself with myself and that’s it. I didn’t have the sociality of the theater, so I was able to dig into my interiority and pick out songs that I had written in the past. I said to myself: ‘Why not publish them?’. And so it all began ”.

“My boyfriend listens to the songs I write: it’s Gaudiano”

This is how Jess’s pieces are born, keyboard and voice. The first person to hear them? “My boyfriend who is a songwriter”artist who reveals to us that he is Gaudiano (HERE his video interview).

Dreaming of Ariana Grande …

Jess’s songs are small postcards that perfectly tell us the kind of artist that the Milanese wants to be: one who sings true emotions, not created ad hoc for social media, but who does everything at its best. The model that she constantly follows is like this Ariana Grande, who knows something of success. Even filled arenas: the ones that Jessica hopes one day to tread. In dreams even a record but there is no rush. For now, the songs are enough to make themselves known to those who want to listen to it.

