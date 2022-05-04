New characters from the Marvel Universe appear in the Doctor Strange movie

MADRID, (EuropaPress).- The countdown has begun for the premiere of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and a few days after its launch surprises continue to come to light. Now a surprising cameo has been leaked that seems to confirm some rumors that have been circulating for months.

As reported by Forbes, a short clip has begun to circulate on the Internet showing Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) confronting members of the Illuminati. are the Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) black-bolt and a variant of captain americaa. But the surprise has come to discover that John Krasinksi aseems to give life to Reed Richards, ILeader of the Fantastic Four.

These alleged images of the film directed by Raimi seem to confirm the rumors that Krasinksi would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It remains to be seen if, as the speculations indicated, his wife Emily Blunt will also participate in the film assuming the role of Sue Storm.

Despite some initial misgivings, Forbes notes that the video appears to be real, as numerous versions of the original clip have been removed from social media by Disney. The leak also appears to have revealed that Anson Mount will be again black-bolt after having given life to the character in Inhumans, but his signing has not been confirmed.

The tape will have to answer some questions, such as whether it is the same version of Reed Richards that will appear in the Fantastic Four UCM tape or who is the Captain America that can be seen in the video.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole and Tony McCarthy, among others. The film hits theaters this Friday, May 6.

