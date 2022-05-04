Netflix releases trailer for its new action movie

Next June 3 will arrive at Netflix a new action movie with nothing more and nothing less than Elsa Pataky Y Luke Bracey as protagonists. The film, titled Interceptorhas just released a new trailer where many action scenes and an intense climate are advanced.

“This is the last line of defense the world has. An Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military experience when a violent coordinated attack puts her commanding remote missile intercept station in check.”, advances the official description of the film that accompanies the clip.

As it turns out, the plot follows Pataky in the role of JJ Collins, a captain in the United States Army who was assigned the role of commander in a nuclear missile interceptor station. When a group of terrorists led by a man named Alexander (played by Bracey) storm the station, Collins must harness his years of tactical military training as the last line of defense between the United States and nuclear destruction.

Interceptor. Photo: Netflix.

Another strong name that participates in the film is that of Chris Hemsworth as executive producer, who is also the husband of Pataky. This is not the first time that both actors have worked together since the latter served as a stunt double for Natalie Portman when she had to play the role of Jane Foster in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World.

At the same time, Interceptor it is also the directorial debut of the writer matthew reilly, who created the characters Shane Schofield and Jack West Jr., who star in their own series of novels. In addition to his role as director, Reilly also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with stuart beattiecommissioned to write three of the episodes of the upcoming Disney Plus series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.