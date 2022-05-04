National Lottery, Major Draw in Mexico on Tuesday, May 3, 2022: results, numbers, winners, draw and how to claim the prize of the day | lotenal | Mexico | Mexico City | Mexico | MX | MEXICO

Pay attention to the following information, because it could change your life with a stroke of luck. The ‘National Lottery of Mexico‘will hold a new’Major Draw‘ this Tuesday, May 3, where thousands of users wait anxiously to find out if they were one of the winners of the different prizes that are distributed. The results will be published through social networks and on the website of ‘Forecasts‘, so in Depor keep us abreast of the last hour. Find out how to participate and what the results are in the following paragraphs. Don’t miss a single detail.

In case of having bought a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 pesos, while those who have purchased a complete series of pieces can win up to $7,000,000 pesos. As is well known by everyone in Mexico, the ‘Sorteo Mayor’ has the participation of hundreds of thousands of tickets in a series, and takes place every Tuesday according to the draw schedule of the National Lottery.

If you played this week’s ‘Big Draw’ and don’t know if you’re one of the winners, you’ve come to the right place. The information that we will provide you will be very useful for all of Mexico, so we ask you to take note and share every detail with your betting friends. Check the winning numbers on the National Lottery website as soon as possible and share the results without thinking about it.

Major Draw: results of 03/05

What time is the ‘Sorteo Mayor’?

The ‘Sorteo Mayor’, like last week, will take place this Tuesday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m. in Mexican territory. Of course, the results may not be ready by then, so the patience of all participants is requested.

What to do if you win the ‘Big Draw’?

According to Mexican regulations, whoever wins a prize from the National Lottery or from the Forecast draws, among which is the ‘Sorteo Mayor’, will have a period of up to 60 days to claim their prize. Also, it is important to know that the winner will not receive the full amount of money because the tax authorities will deduct a part of the amount by law.

How to participate in the ‘Big Draw’?

If what you want is to try your luck playing in the ‘Sorteo Mayor’, we tell you that you can do it by buying a $30 lottery ticket. Also, if you want to play it for a complete series (20 pieces), it costs $600. Remember, the prize you receive will depend on which of the two tickets you bought.