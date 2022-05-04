NASA manages to teleport people to the ISS, the new space communication bet

When you go on a trip or a loved one lives in another region, all you have to do is raise your horn or type a couple of numbers on your mobile phone to get in touch with them, but have you ever wondered who cares about the isolation of the and the astronauts while on a mission? The truth is that they keep communication, but they do it with the space agency to which they belong. That is why through the “holoportalation“, the POT It is committed to keeping cosmonauts and their families as close as possible, in search of dealing with the emotional stress that leaving Earth and settling out of orbit means.

“Our physical body is not there, but our human entity is absolutely there,” said Josef Schmid, a surgeon and the first person to be teleported, or rather holoported, to the Earth. International Space Station (ISS).

This methodology, a milestone in space technology, is called “Holoportation 101“; it is a creation of microsoft. Its name derives from the terms “hologram” and “teleportation”, which, although they give an idea of ​​the mechanism of this device, in reality, there is no hologram and no person is teleported, in the strict sense of the word. So what is it about? For simpler purposes, NASA has called it more like a very, very, very realistic video chat. And to obtain that degree of realism, the technique of mixed reality.

Holoportalation in practice

During the tests of the holoportalation project, NASA placed the surgeon Josef Schmid in a room with several cameras installed, so that they captured different angles of the participant. The room spaces were later removed by a program developed by Aexa Aerospace. In this way, only Schmid could be seen in the image cut by an outline, everything else had disappeared.

At that very moment, from the ISS, the astronaut Thomas Pequet, wearing a mixed reality headset, waited to make contact with Schmid. The headset, designed for Microsoft HoloLens, projected 3D images of the surgeon chatting with him from a small room on Earth, giving the impression that the doctor was also aboard the orbiting laboratory.

“It doesn’t matter that the space station is traveling at 17,500 miles per hour (mph) and constantly moving in orbit 250 miles above Earth,” Schmid said.

The next step, holoport the two people to the same habitat

But NASA, not satisfied with holoporting a person to the ISS, is already seeking to obtain the formula to place the two people who come into contact in the same space, this variation is known as bidirectional holoportation, but little is known about this advance. The only thing the space agency has advanced, so far, is that “the crew will have to be connected to Earth and Mission Control, no matter where the humans explore.”

Holoportalation to reunite the families of the astronauts

This technology will be directed, mainly, to private medical consultations, psychological and psychiatric appointments, as well as to family reunions of cosmonauts, since NASA has recognized the importance of staying in connection with reality. Therefore, holoportalization will be vital to combat emotional stress and support astronauts to have knowledge of their loved ones while they are on space exploration missions.

