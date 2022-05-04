Naomi says it’s ‘weird’ she’s not part of The Bloodline

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi has been married to Jimmy Uso since 2014. However, despite numerous rumors over the past two years, WWE has never chosen to include her within the family group of Roman Reigns and the Use, something that has come to confuse some wrestling fans. Naomi was able to speak on this subject recently in an interview for Inside the Ropes, and for her, it’s also kind of weird. These were his statements:

“I get the wisdom of Paul Heyman, and it’s a bit strange that I’m not inside, because I’m always with them. I’m always there, always around them, I’m always, you know, picking on them and picking on them, so maybe later on or maybe there’s somewhere for me to mess with the guys, with Jon and Josh. Who knows? But definitely something that interests me. I wish it was at the right time, you know? And done properly.

Some time ago, Paul Heyman, manager of the successful group, also answered the question about Naomi’s inclusion in the stable and stated that maybe in 2022 there will be a place for her, in addition to saying that the fact that he does not appear with them on television does not mean that he is not in the group. In any case, Naomi is enjoying a great moment in WWE after having achieved the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks.

Two weeks ago on RAW, the champions managed to retain the titles against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and in the last week they have defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in several non-televised matches held on WWE’s tour of Europe in recent days. for now, It has not been confirmed that they will defend the Championships in the next PLE from WWE, WrestleMania Backlash.

