Musical West Side Story will go on stage on the Island | Theater

The musical West Side Story is on the agenda to go on stage on local stages, at the juncture of the recent adaptation of the classic, brought to the big screen by Steven Spielberg.

The Ender Vega and BAS Entertainment production summons talent with previous experience who dominate the areas of singing, dancing and acting to participate in the auditions. Those interested have until June 1 and can see the requirements at the following link.

The first film version of the musical in 1961 earned Rita Moreno the Oscar for best supporting actress. While Ariana DeBose He repeated the feat in the recent edition of the Oscar and with the same character of Anita, under the direction of Spielberg. Puerto Rican actress Anna Isabelle was also part of the proposal.

It should be remembered that Vega was in charge of the production on Hamilton Island in 2019 and of In the Heights at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, both by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The staging of West Side Story in Puerto Rico will include Marcos Santana and Ángel “Cucco” Peña as director, choreographer and musical director, respectively.