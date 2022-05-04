Multidisciplinary care during chemotherapy lessens the impact of peripheral neuropathy

Medium and high levels of anxiety can cause this condition, according to the evaluation of women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Peripheral neuropathy is a side effect of this type of cancer treatment. Photo: Shutterstock.

Researchers found that levels of anxiety medium to high increases the risk of suffering from peripheral neuropathy for chemotherapywhich represents a risk in women with breast cancer that is seen in the results of their treatment.

The most important result is that the women who presented lower scores in relation to the anxietyhad less increase in these symptoms during the chemotherapy and did not increase after treatment ended.

The medical literature indicates that peripheral neuropathy induced by chemotherapy (CIPN), is a side effect of this type of cancer treatment, representing negative effects on the process and functionality of patients.

“This is a consequence of nerve damage outside the brain and spinal cord (peripheral nerves), causing weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet,” says the study conducted by Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

Another of the outstanding results refers that “the symptoms of anxiety before the start of the chemotherapy based on taxanes are associated with the peripheral neuropathy“, which suggests that parallel to the treatment of chemotherapypatients must have accompaniment to mitigate the effects of this condition.

The medical community has reported that survival rates for breast cancer have increased, and the number of deaths associated with this disease continues to decline, largely due to factors such as earlier detection, a new personalized approach to treatment , and a better understanding of the disease.

For that reason, they continue to advance research that leads to positive patient outcomes.

