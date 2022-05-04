Mother’s Day, movies, music, dance

“M” for the millions of things I gave you. The “O” just means you owe her a special outing on her special day. To that end, here’s our list of Mother’s Day deals, including live music, dance, theater, movies, museum shows, and more. As always, before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘new Horizons’

The annual Santa Monica Westside Ballet features company members, dance students and guest artists sharing the stage for a program featuring music by Barber, Tchaikovsky, Khachaturian, Strauss II et al. Also includes: Mother’s Day Champagne Reception. Broad Theatre, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica. 2 p.m. Sunday. $45 westsideballet.com

Jane Austen unwritten

Attention “Bridgerton” fans: Impro Theater creates full-on Regency-era romantic comedies in a park with outdoor specials for the company’s long-running hit show. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W Riverside Drive, Burbank. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays. $50 garrymarshalltheatre.org

“Impulse Place”

Acrobats, dancers, dancers and musicians strut across an outdoor stage in the return of the annual Mother’s Day celebration. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 2 p.m. Sunday. $10 – $60. theater.com

‘awful friday’

Single mom Jamie Lee Curtis finds herself, ahem, commercial places With rebellious teen Lindsay Lohan in this 2003 remake of the 1976 Disney comedy that swaps bodies between mother and daughter. American Cinema at Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica. 1:00 p.m. Sunday. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

There’s always my mom’s favorite outing: LACMA. Current exhibits include a celebration of influential fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen and a campus-wide survey of acclaimed artist Barbara Kruger’s work. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., LA from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. $10 – $25; Children under 2 years enter free; Discounts available to Los Angeles County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

mill brothers

The latest version of the venerable black vocal group known for classic chart-topping formats of the 1940s and 1950s, like “Glow Worm” and “You Always Hurt the One You Love,” performs two shows. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. 1 and 6 p.m. on Sunday. $45 – $75; Food and beverage minimum is $20. feinsteinsatvitellos.com

david sedaris

The best-selling author and humorist judges an evening of satirical anecdotes and snide notes, and will also have a book signing after the show. Royce Hall, University of California, Los Angeles, 10745 Dixon Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. on Sunday. $39 – $109. cap.ucla.edu

“Tootsie”

If you thought Mother’s Day was a real drag, we’ve got a show for you: the 2018 Tony Award-winning musical based on the 1982 comedy starring Dustin Hoffman as an out-of-work actor who does what he must do to make ends meet. get a role on television. Serie. Dolby Theater, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $39 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com

catering parties

Pianist Robert Theis presents a romantic show with works by Schubert, Schumann, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin and others. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro Street, South Pasadena. 4 p.m. Sunday. $20 at the door. friendsdesopaslibrary.org

‘Mama Mia!’

Here we go again: Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried star in this 2008 score based on the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. The electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Garden seating: $13, $25; Car and driver: $28 ($8 for each additional passenger); Front Row VIP: $75 (only four per vehicle). eventbrite.com

“Extravagance: A Collection of Topiaries”

A leisurely stroll through the South Coast Botanical Gardens will reveal more than 100 trees and shrubs sculpted to resemble flamingos, monkeys, dolphins, and other creatures large and small. 26300 Crenshaw Street, Palos Verdes Peninsula. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. 5-15 USD; From 4 years, free. southcoastbotanicgarden.org

«Mother’s Day Flamenco Dinner and Champagne Experience»

World-class flamenco artists will burn the stage as guests enjoy a three-course Spanish meal. Seville Cafe, 1870 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa. 5 p.m. Sunday. $89.50. eventbrite.com

Little changed and other lies

Three married couples in their 60s face aging with humor and grace in this 2011 musical created by playwright Jerry Meyer and his son Steve Meyer. Santa Monica Theater, 1211 4th Street, Santa Monica. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $27.50, $35. santamonicaplayhouse.com