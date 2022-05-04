More Will Smith projects canceled after incident at the 2022 Oscars | Series

Irais M.

Roku followed in the footsteps of Disney, Netflix, and Sony when it came to the actor.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

are followed canceling Will Smith projects more than a month after the incident at the Oscars. In accordance with dead lineRoku will not make a second season of This Joka, while Netflix also gave up on the show from stand-up with the actor, which he announced last year.

This Joka is a series of stand-up whose executive producer was Will Smith, through Westbrook Studios, a company he has with his wife. Everything indicates that the Oscars incident had nothing to do with the decisions related to this program, since Roku should have decided to make a second season before the first premiered, something impossible without knowing the figures of streaming.

However, the fact that this coincides with the cancellation of multiple projects of the actor does not help much to say.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Besides, Netflix will not follow up on the show either. stand-up which would be hosted by Will Smith. This was announced in June 2021 and was never filmed. The actor and Westbrook Studios were also involved in the production of this project, which allegedly yes it was canceled after the blow he gave Chris Rock at the awards ceremony.

Advertising

Among other Will Smith projects that will no longer see the light of day are

Fast and Loose

sequel to Bright that it would also be part of the Netflix catalog; bad boys 4, run by Sony ; Y Pole-to-Polea National Geographic and Disney series in which the actor would also serve as a driver whose production was delayed until further notice.

Until now release date still pending emancipation, Apple TV+ movie about slavery that also features Will Smith as protagonist. Surely there is little left for us to know if it will see the light.