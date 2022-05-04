Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Says Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin Is His Favorite Marvel Character

Very soon fans could enjoy the latest chapter of the Moon Knight series – 87%, on Disney Plus, and there’s no word on a second season, so it could be a shocking ending. The villain, Arthur Harrow, is played by Ethan Hawke, an actor who in the past said he didn’t think superhero movies were a big deal. The fact that he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of villain we owe in part to Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor who brought Wilso Fisk / Kingpin to life in Daredevil – 76% and Hawkeye – 87%.

In a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the fellow actor from Gattaca: Genetic Experiment – 82% were asked if they have a favorite Marvel character. In answering, he ignored that Marvel is a publisher with several decades of history and that there are thousands of comic book characters, and only mentioned two characters from Marvel Studios movies; he first praised Robert Downey Jr. for his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and later said that his inspiration to bring Harrow to life was Vincent D’Onofrio:

Well it would be very easy to say Robert Downey [Jr.] as Iron Man because it’s still the high point for me, but really, I think I have Vincent D’Onofrio to thank as [Wilson] Fisk. That’s a great portrayal of the character, it’s a great performance, and when I took this job, I was aiming for him.

D’Onofrio was introduced to the franchise in the first season of Daredevil; his performance was praised by fans and critics alike, and surprised then-Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige so much that he wanted to bring him back. In hawk eyeafter numerous rumours, the character appeared once again, although not exactly the same as the one we met in Daredevilbut played by the same actor.

His arrival in the Marvel Studios canon preceded the appearance of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, who briefly appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer. We do not know if this means that the series of Daredevil It should be considered canonical, since several elements suggest that it is not, but it was a pleasure to have both actors in official productions.

The villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been criticized for their lack of depth and that sometimes great actors were wasted. These characters include those from the Marvel-Netflix series, such as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, from Daredeviland Killgrave, by Jessica Jones – 69%; in the movies Killmonger, Thanos and Vulture stand out. For now it is not known if we will have more of Arthur Harrow, but tomorrow with the last episode of Moon Knight we will have the answers we have been waiting for. In the meantime, here is the synopsis for the series:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop clerk who faints and has flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge on them, they must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.

