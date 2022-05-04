MJF reveals who his dream rival would be

This past weekend, All Elite Wrestling fighter MJF appeared at a wrestling convention in the UK. The controversial fighter, known for staying true to his heel character, answered some questions in a question and answer that took place within the event. Among them, MJF replied that if he could choose his dream opponent of the entire history of wrestling, it would be Roddy Piper. These were the words of the young AEW talent:

“Roddy Piper. I have the feeling that the only modern person that could come close at my level in the microWhether you want to admit it or not, it’s CM Punk. Despite this, I verbally beat him in his hometown of Chicago. I completely beat him to the punch with my mic skills.”

“What if I think Roddy Piper is the only person my height with the microphone in history of professional wrestling? The answer is Yes. What if the man was completely insane and what if I think we would have a barbaric combat that would stand the test of time? Yes.

A lot of people tell me that I remind them of Rowdy, and I think that would be a brutal fight. So that’s my answer.”

MJF also wanted to answer the question about what is your favorite match in All Elite Wrestling so far, and the fighter opted for his confrontation against CM Punk in the Dog Collar Match that was held at AEW Revolution this past March.

“I didn’t get into this industry to make moves like I was in a video game. I got into this industry to make money. Which one made the most money for my company? That would be MJF vs. CM Punk in the Dog Collar match. Which match is probably known as one of the greatest matches of all time? I think MJF vs. CM Punk in a Dog Collar match.

But also, if we speak strictly of a one against one, MJF vs. Darby Allin I think it’s at the top of everyone’s list.”

