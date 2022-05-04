Millionaire NFT scam: Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram account hacked

The NFT market is growing and at the same time thefts and scams also increase. One of the most recent was completed hacking the official Instagram account of Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the best known and most sought after NFT collections. From the first analyzes it is calculated that the booty consists of 91 NFT for an estimated value of no less than 2.8 million dollars.

After taking control of the account, the hackers posted a false ad relating to a airdrop, a term that identifies the promotional initiative with which the creators of NFT distribute a limited number of them for free. To receive the free NFTs, all users had to do was connect their MetaMask wallet using a link included in the post.