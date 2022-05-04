Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the event as a couple

On May 2, the mediatic Met Gala 2022 took place at the MET museum in New York, one of the most outstanding events in the fashion and entertainment industry. The influencer and businesswoman kim kardashian attended the event with her new boyfriend, Pete davidsonwho is 13 years her junior and her first relationship since her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The couple definitely stole all eyes, being one of their first public and official appearances as boyfriends.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the 2022 Met Gala as a couple. AP/ Evan Agostini



Since the rumors of a romance between the two began, there has been plenty of criticism from the public and from Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, who has publicly disapproved of the relationship.

Kim Kardashian and the comedian 13 years her junior, Pete Davidson, are one of the most talked about couples of the moment. AP/ Evan Agostini



kim and pete

The love story between kim kardashian and pete davidson started in October 2021, when kim kardashian was invited as host to the television programeither saturday Night Live. In it, he shared the screen with comedian Pete Davidson in a couple of sketches and even in one of them, they kissed as part of the performance.









A month after the show aired and rumors from dubious sources, the celebrities confirmed their relationship to TMZ magazine. Since then, they have allowed themselves to be photographed more and more by the paparazzi, but your assistance to the met Gala 2022 as a couple has been the biggest act of officialization.

This is not the first celebrity with whom Pete Davidson has had an affair; he has dated other stars like Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kaley Cuoco.

