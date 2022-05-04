Met Gala 2022: Katy Perry was inspired by Agnès Sorel, lover of the French King Charles VII

Katy perry He was one of the most applauded celebrities in the met Gala 2022.

Back to her black hair with which she became popular more than a decade ago, the singer wore a dress of the same color signed by Oscar de la Renta and defined by many as one of the outfits that most closely adhered to the theme of the event. which was “the golden age of American fashion”. However, various Internet users have found a great resemblance between the neckline of the dress of Katy and the famous painting where it appears Agnes Sorel, Frenchwoman who lived from 1410 to 1440 and was known as “the favorite mistress” of King Charles VII of France.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Katy Perry was inspired by Agnès Sorel (lover of the French King Charles VII). AP/ Evan Agostini



The acclaimed Oscar de la Renta dress worn by Katy Perry at the 2022 Met Gala was inspired by a painting of a woman who lived in the mid-1400s. AP/ Evan Agostini



Definitely, the inspiration in France of the fifteenth century is quite far from the “Gilded Glamor”, golden age of American fashion in which famous people were inspired kim kardashian Y Blake Lively (who paid homage to Marilyn Monroe and American architecture respectively).

Despite the similarities netizens have found between Katy Perry’s dress and the famous 15th-century French painting, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer tops the best-dressed lists at the 2022 Met Gala.

As described on Óscar de la Renta’s official social media, “Katy Perry boldly embodies the 2022 Met Gala theme ‘Gilded Glamour’,” explaining that the singer is wearing a custom black silk dress with a draped corset bodice and pleated silk bustle. Handmade taffeta roses that line the skirt of her dress.”

