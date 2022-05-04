Message that Johnny Depp sent to Amber Heard’s mother comes to light

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have maintained a legal battle after the actress of ‘Aquaman‘ wrote an op-ed in which he allegedly insinuated that he was victim of domestic violence by the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘. During the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp came to light a message that the actor sent to Heard’s motherthat is, his ex mother in law.

The message that Johnny Depp sent to the mother of Amber Heard gave more details about the love relationship that the actors kept from 2012 to 2016 and was used as part of the evidence in the judgment media of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp sends message to Amber Heard’s mother

During the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actor took the stand to testify – as it has done for a few days now – and Amber Heard’s attorney, Benjamin Rottenborn, submitted a text message that the actor sent to the mother of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I am beyond grateful to have in my life. There is no man more fortunate than me to have the strength that Amber gives me and the complete support that I have had from you, individually. He helps me immeasurably”type Depp at the beginning of the message.

Johnny Depp sent a message to Amber Heard’s mother. Photo: AP

What did Johnny Depp say to Amber Heard’s mom?

By continuing with the message Johnny Depp wrote to Paige Heardmother of actress Amber Heard, the actor describes himself as a “poor old drug addict”. “I don’t need to explain the horrors to you… You know them as well as I do. What you need to know is that your daughter has risen to the nightmarish task of taking care of this poor old drug addict,” she comments.

“There has never been a second that she hasn’t taken care of me or had her eyes on me to make sure I was okay,” writes Johnny Depp of Amber Heard. Also, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor assured that he had never known or loved a woman or a thing more than Amber. “She has the strength of thousands of men and she owes that to no one but you, my dear,” Depp told his ex-mother-in-law.

Johnny Depp wrote that he has never loved another woman like Amber Heard. Photo: AP

The opinion of the fans on the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Undoubtedly, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has been booming in social networks in recent weeks, as there is a obvious separation between the fans who defend Depp and the followers who are in favor of Heard.

On the one hand, those who defend Amber Heard claim that the actress was the victim of violence by the actor, who has a lot of power in Hollywood. However, some fans of Johnny Depp say that the victim in the relationship was the actor, because During the trial, multiple audios of the couple arguing were revealed.

Amber Heard wrote in 2018 that she was a victim of domestic violence. Photo: AP

Why are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on trial?

The reason why Johnny Depp testifies before the Court is because the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ He sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million.since -according to the actor- the article that the actress published in The Washington Post on domestic violence affected her career in Hollywood.