Menudo and Michael Jackson: this is the story of their photo together

Michael Jackson posed with Menudo at a major music event. Photo: AFP

dooften and Michael Jackson together? There is a photo and yes it happened! The one that was the popular musical group that was formed in Puerto Rico in 1977 had an encounter with the “King of Pop” and we tell you everything we know about this historic musical moment.

Often it was changing members with the passage of time, due to its alignment it passed Ricky Martinone of the great figures of pop in Spanish.

Slight It was the youth group of the moment in the 80s. With hits like “Get on my motorcycle”, “Claridad” and “You know chocolate”, the boy band won the heart of the Latin American chaviza of that time, an audience that is now in its 60s.

It was in 1984 when Menudo had his encounter with Michael Jackson and there is a photo of that moment

The fame that Menudo gained in several countries of Latin America became his letter of introduction so that were considered for a big musical event that also invited Michael Jackson.

On February 28, 1984, the ggroup that also included Johnny Lozada and Charlie Massó attended the award ceremony Grammy at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles California.

To the group, which was then made up of Ricky Meléndez, Ray Reyes, Roy Rosselló, Robi Rosa and Charlie Massótouched him give a Grammy to the “King of Pop” and also the young singers gave recognition to quincy jones for the music of the film”ET the alienby Steven Spielberg.

After the glamorous awards ceremonyMenudo was able to take a picture with Michael Jackson, scene that was recreated in the series that was made about the history of the band, “Get on my motorcycle”.

About who asked for the photo to be taken, a controversy has been generated since the series showed this episode of Menudo. In the production they manage that it was Jackson who was very interested in posing with them, according to what was told by the group’s producer Edgardo Díaz and the choreographer Joselo Vega, current representative of Ricky Martin.

Some fans of the pop idol consider that they were the ones who asked for the photo in 1984, the year in which Menudo had an important change. Ricky Meléndez left the group and in his place was joined by Ricky Martin, who was in the band for five years.