Meg Ryan returns to comedy with ‘What Happens Later’, her new film for Cannes

meg ryan It was a leader in the comedy genre in the nineties, led by Julia Roberts. Now, almost two decades after being missing from the big screen, the actress returns through the front door with ‘What Happens Later‘, her new feature film as a director that she intends to sell after presenting it at the Cannes Film Festival. place where also it is expected that we can see some surprise project of David Lynch. Despite the fact that the filmmaker confirmed that he had nothing new, we already know how secrets and oversights work within the current audiovisual.

In ‘What Happens Later‘, Ryan tells us the story of a couple of former lovers who meet at an airport after being separated for decades.. A snowstorm suspends all flights and the former couple is forced to spend the night together waiting to be able to go to their destinations. Of course, that enlivens the past relationship by bathing the reunion in a thousand and one memories. We can imagine what will happen without saying much more.







A play adaptation

The feature film will be an adaptation of the play Shooting Starwritten by Steve Dietz. For now we do not know when the film can be seen in theaters, since it must first go through Cannes to see how it works and who gets this candy. Meg Ryan was last seen in 2015, directing Ithacaa war drama that even featured Tom Hanks in its main section. ‘What Happens Later‘ It will be the second film directed by the actressso it is still more eagerly awaited.

“ Meg Ryan was one of the leading comedic actresses of the ’90s and now she could be back in style.

Although what predominates at the moment in the audiovisual are the sequels and the superhero genre, there is still room for old glories to have a new opportunity to tell their stories. We’ll see how Ryan returns to the spotlight.