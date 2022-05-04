Medicine as data science

More and more studies in more countries support the progressive evolution of health care to become a science based on the analysis of massive data, on the detection of signals that allow knowing, evaluating and eventually treating a person’s health problems in a practically preventive manner.

We are talking about a transformation that is going to affect, on the one hand and in a fundamental way, the development of science and the knowledge we have about the functioning of the human organism and the diseases that afflict it and, on the other, and in a very important way, to the cost and performance of health systems.

In fact, the transition from health systems based on the treatment of diseases based on their symptoms to others based on preventive analysis when those symptoms have not yet manifested is expected to be the main vector of change that will make countries more or less competitive in that sense in the future.

The fundamental bases of this change are in the development of two disciplines: on the one hand, the genetic analysisand on the other, the advanced data analytics through machine learning.

We are talking about sciences that have been progressing for a long time, from the first sequencing project of the human genome, to obtaining a complete genome without gaps last April. And on the other hand, the increasing availability of massive databases with genetic markers, either in private projects such as 23andMe, Ancestry.com, MyHeritage, etc., or in other public and open access ones, such as the so-called 100,000 Genome Project, or Persona Genome Project, which has been running for more than eight years in the UK and offers increasingly interesting results.

Precisely based on that large database of open content that has been created from volunteers who donate their genetic data in the United Kingdom in order to contribute to the progress of science, has just been published in the journal Science the most extensive genetic study in history, which allows characterizing DNA profiles that end up leading to the development of cancer.

In a certain sense, we are managing to characterize the “fingerprints” that apparently healthy cells evolve to become cancerous, either through natural mechanisms such as the degradation of their own genetic material over time, or due to exposure to certain external agents.

The availability of analytical tests that allow detect cancer early or even before it occurs, either by image analysis using machine learningor through urine or blood tests, with efficacy already evaluated and availability to be offered massively.

The dilemma is clear: what is better for a health system? Having to treat diseases in advanced stages, usually with great suffering for the patient and at an extremely high cost, or do it in early stages, even before the patient has experienced the first symptoms?

When considering which countries can advance the fastest in the deployment of this revolution in health care, we must analyze not only the research capacity, but also the incentives for that deployment. Countries like Spain, with advanced public health systems and universal coverage, have a much higher incentive than others based on private initiative.

We will probably see this type of advanced tests and analytics made available to patients in private medicine before seeing them available to any patient in public systems, but we must not forget that the power of these systems is based precisely on the availability of massive data. And a public health system that generates the appropriate level of trust in its citizens could be key to this, in addition to being able to consider lowering its costs considerably.

In the case of our country, furthermore, we would be talking, among other things, about how to ensure that the health systems transferred to the autonomous communities manage to launch massive and centralized databases that make their analysis possible without compromising the privacy of citizens. , but allowing the advancement of science.

A fundamental issue that could greatly advance the approach to health in our country, and provide it with the possibilities that other countries are beginning to obtain, both in terms of well-being for its citizens and cost for the Administration.

The key, once again, is to understand the change of variable: more and more, it is about moving from a vision of health data full of obstacles, confidentiality problems and extreme protection, to another that, obviously without unprotecting the field of privacy, make its massive analysis possible.

That administrative problems do not make it difficult for us to do what technology already allows us to do. The sooner we understand this change, the sooner we can consider improving -and in a truly dimensional way- something as critical and sensitive as health care.

