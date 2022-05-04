May the fourth be… with George Lucas

Although the Star Wars cinematic universe and close collaboration with Steven Spielberg have been recognized trademarks of George Lucas’s career, the filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and actor has a much broader contribution to the world of cinema.

Trained at the University of Southern California, Lucas is considered one of the mainstays of the film movement known as New Hollywood, which is characterized by super productions that use fresh narratives with actors who were not necessarily considered leading men at the time.

From a very young age he forged a career in production: together with Francis Ford Coppola he created the production company American Zoetrope, but a few years later he decided to go it alone through Lucasfilm.

Meet some tapes that, beyond Star Wars, demonstrate the good work of George Lucas on the big screen.

American Madness

Four friends have various adventures during the night of their graduation. Curt and Steve focus on finding a blonde in a white Thunderbird, Terry takes his friend Steve’s car to show off, and John is forced to chauffeur a little girl.

Many of the scenes and the environment recreated in the film are based on the memories of George Lucas himself. It was just George Lucas’s second venture as a filmmaker; his debut in the feature film was made with THX 1138. The curious budget of this film was 777 thousand 777 dollars and 77 cents.

THX 1138

In the 25th century, society is ruled by a totalitarian state, which suppressed names and all those things that imply desire or individuality. THX 1138 is an ordinary citizen, whose meeting with the worker LUH 3417 will change his perspective of the world.

loosely inspired by 1984, THX 1138 It was the first film by George Lucas, who since his student days had made numerous shorts, most of them dystopian in nature. Some of the images on this tape, such as those of the cybernetic policemen, were taken up by Lucas in starwars.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

An intrepid archaeologist and adventurer travels to South America to locate a golden statue, but fails in his attempt. However, a museum curator tells him the story of the mythical Ark of the Covenant, which holds multiple secrets about the existence of man.

Nick Nolte, Jack Nicholson and Tom Selleck were some of the actors considered to play the leading role in this film, whose script was written by George Lucas. The opening scene of the film is inspired by the adventures of Rich Uncle McDuck, published in the 1950s and of which Spielberg was a fan.

More American Madness

Years after their graduation, John, Terry, Debbie, Steve, and Laurie reunite to reflect on their adult lives, the Vietnam War, drugs, and the way they’ve played out in the hectic ’60s. .

After the success that involved The Godfather. Part II and the innovative way in which he told the past of Vito Corleone, George Lucas tried to tell the story of the protagonists of his successful film american madness years later. For this he commissioned Bill Norton, who told four parallel stories using different film formats.