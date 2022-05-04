May 2022, between anniversaries and events

In 1886, the pharmacist John Pemberton patents the original Coca-Cola recipe: born as a remedy for headaches, the error in the doses of an ingredient gave birth to one of the most famous drinks in the world.

May 8 will also be the 40th anniversary of the death of Gilles Villeneuve. During the tests of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix, in Zolder, the Canadian champion’s Ferrari rears up after colliding with Jochen Mass’s March that was moving slowly, flying through the air and violently throwing the Canadian driver out of the cockpit. Gilles crashes into a post supporting the fence nets on the track, causing the fracture of the neck bone; he will die a few hours later in the hospital.

May 9

Today is World Migratory Bird Day.

In 1950, Robert Schuman presented the economic cooperation plan, the so-called “Schuman Declaration”. A document that two years later led to the definition of the Czech Republic, the European Coal and Steel Community between six countries: Belgium, France, West Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Since May 9 is considered Europe Day.

May 10

Sixty years ago, the first appearance of the Hulk inside a Marvel comic.

May 11th

Valentino Garavani, better known simply as Valentino, will turn 90 on 11 May. Creator of the eponymous brand, he has become a symbol of elegance and refinement in the world of fashion and style.

May 12

Today is World Nurse Day.

May 15

Today is the International Day dedicated to families.

May 17

Today is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia), promoted by the European Union in 2007.

Fifty years ago, the murder of commissioner Luigi Calabresi by the exponents of Lotta Continua.

May 18

Today is the International Museum Day.

A year ago, the disappearance of the singer-songwriter Franco Battiato.

May 19

Great celebrations for World Whiskey Day.

May, 20th

World Bee Day is celebrated today.

Ten years ago, the earthquake that hit Emilia heavily damaging numerous towns in the provinces of Modena and Ferrara, including Mirandola, Cento, Finale Emilia and San Felice del Panaro. The damage caused by the earthquake was estimated at 13 billion and 273 million euros with a final death toll of 27.